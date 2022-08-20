2 hours ago

The local senior team christened Black Galaxies will face 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar in their first match of the four-nation invitational tournament in Austria on Sunday.

Ghana had to play against Jamaica on Friday but travel plans did not go according to schedule as the team arrived late in Austria.

Tournament organizers wanted the game to have been rescheduled to be played on Sunday, 22nd August 2022 but Jamaica rejected the proposal.

The Jamaicans feel that not playing against Ghana will afford them ample time to acclimatize to the weather.

The Black Galaxies did not secure their visas on time as they were delayed by the embassy and departed Ghana on Friday night for the trip and arrived only on Saturday and will play on Sunday.

It will afford the Black Galaxies the chance to prepare adequately before facing Nigeria in the final CHAN qualifier.

The Black Galaxies will host Nigeria in the 1st leg qualifier against Nigeria at the Cape Coast stadium on August 28, 2022, before playing the second leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3, 2022.