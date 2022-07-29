1 hour ago

The Black Galaxies have arrived at Cotonou – Benin, for the 2nd leg of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) preliminary round qualifier against the Squirrels of Benin.

The team departed Accra Friday morning and arrived in Cotonou around 11:35am on board Ghana Armed Forces flight C295.

Coach Annor Waker travelled with a 25-man squad for the 2nd leg which will take place at Le Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The Black Galaxies hold a 3-0 advantage from the 1st leg played at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, July 23, 2022.