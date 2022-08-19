42 minutes ago

The Black Galaxies of Ghana made light work of lower-tier Tudu Mighty Jets in a friendly match as part of preparations for the 2021 CHAN qualifier against Nigeria on Thursday morning.

It was a goal-fest for the locally assembled team as they defeated Mighty Jets 8-0 in a one-sided game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Top marksman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh bagged a hattrick for the team whiles Kotoko target Umar Bashiru also netted a brace with Maxwell Abbey Quaye also scoring to complete the 8-nil trump.

Ghana defeated Benin in the first preliminary game of the CHAN qualifiers by 4-0 on aggregate and will next play against fierce rivals Nigeria.

The Black Galaxies will host Nigeria in the first leg tie at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on 27th August 2022 before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on 4th September 2022.

The winner of the two-legged fixture will secure one of the tickets to the 2022 CHAN will be staged in Algeria next year.