3 hours ago

Management Committee chairman of the Black Galaxies, Dr. Tony Aubynn has assured that the local men's football side will be paid all their outstanding bonuses before the 2023 Championship of African Nation(CHAN) tournament starts in Algeria.

The team booked their place in next year's tournament after overcoming Nigeria on penalties but are still owed bonuses from the qualifiers.

Coach Annor Walker's side is currently preparing for the CHAN tournament and defeated Hearts of Oak in a friendly match played today.

"I know that it has delayed but it is not the first time it delays but we still pay them. The assurance we have is that it will be paid before the Galaxies travel maybe for the training tour or going straight to Algiers. Before all these will happen all the outstanding payments will be paid," he told Happy FM.

Ghana has been placed in Group C, which includes Morocco, Sudan, and Madagascar.

The 2022 CHAN was postponed until 2023 because of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and it is set to begin on January 13, 2023, in Algeria.