Ghana’s Black Maidens have safely arrived in Monrovia - Liberia ahead of the first leg of the 2020 FIFA U17 women’s World Cup qualifiers.

This will be Ghana first task in the bid to qualify and participate in the World Cup slated for November 2020 in India.

The team departed Ghana around 12:00GMT on board Kenya Airways and touched down at the Roberts International Airport at 14:00GMT.

The Black Maidens will be lodging at the Millennium Afrikaans Hotel throughout their stay in Monrovia.

Ghana will take on the Lonestars of Liberia on Sunday 1st March, 2020 at the Antoinette Tubman Sports Stadium. At 4:00GMT.