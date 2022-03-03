2 hours ago

The Black Maidens held their first training session at the Diambars Football Academy training complex in Sally, Mbour Senegal on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The training session had all Twenty-two players take part in a combined recovery before breaking into various groups for the full training session.

An official training session is scheduled for Friday March 4 at Stade Lat Dior in Thies, ahead of the game on Saturday, March 5.

No injuries were recorded and the players are in high spirit for the task ahead.

Baba Nuhu and his charges are keen on securing a first leg win against the young Terenga Lionesses of Senegal to set the tone for the rest of the qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, India 2022.