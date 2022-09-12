1 hour ago

Ghana Black Maidens and Dreamz Ladies FC midfielder Stella Nyamekye has completed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course as the youngest female participant.

The 16-year old started the course some few weeks ago and has finally secured her certificate in Obuasi.

Speaking with the GFA Communications at the closing ceremony, the youngster eulogized her team owner describing her as the source of motivation in taking this giant step.

“My source of motivation taking the step in my career is from my team owner, Owura Adomako Nyamekye. He advised I start getting the badges alongside my playing career so that I learn on the job and become a great coach in the future”.

On the knowledge gathered during her participation, she gleefully admitted it is something out of the normal for her and also encouraged other young players to take a step towards the future.

“I must say this course has been an eye opener for me and I realize there are several practices and attitude on the field that are worthless in the modern game.

‘’I will like to use this opportunity to encourage other young female players that, the doors are open to these courses for all not only men. Moreover there are few female coaches in the system and this is an opportunity for them to come on board”.

Dreamz Ladies FC will be participating in the second edition of the Women’s Premier Super Cup in Tamale after finishing third in the Northern Zone last season. Stella who will be joining her colleagues in camp shared few thoughts on the competition.

‘’I am urging all Dreamz Ladies supporters to continue giving us their unflinching support in the Women’s Premier Super Cup. I’m sure our performance will help us bring the trophy to Kumasi’’ she added.