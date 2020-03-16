1 hour ago

The national female U-17 team Black Maidens will face off with their Nigerian counterparts in the final round of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Ghana defeated Liberia on Saturday by 8 nil and 10 nil on aggregate to set up a tense final decider with Nigeria.

It was an easy victory for the Black Maidens on Saturday after beating their Liberian counterparts two nil in the first leg at their own backyard.

Ghana's next opponents Nigeria also battered Guinea 5-1 at the Agege Sports Stadium to qualify 11-2 on aggregate.

The first leg of the contest will come up in the first week of May in Accra barring any unforeseen or coronavirus threat before the second leg comes up a week after.

The winner of the two legged contest will qualify for the World Cup in India in 2021.

Ghana boast of an enviable record of being the only African country to have qualified for every U-17 World Cup since its inception.