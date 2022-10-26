37 minutes ago

The Black Meteors will hold a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon before their departure to Kumasi.

The Black Meteors will travel to Kumasi on Thursday to continue preparations for the second leg of their TotalEnergies CAF U-23 qualifiers against Mozambique on Sunday.

The National U-23 delegation which was led by GFA Executive Council Members Frederick Acheampong and Samuel Anim Addo arrived in Accra on Tuesday evening from South Africa, where they made a transit from Maputo, Mozambique.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side defeated the Mozambicans 2-1 to enhance their chances to advancing to the final stage of the CAF U-23 qualifiers.

After arrival in Kumasi, the team is expected to train on Thursday afternoon as they camp in Kumasi ahead of the game on Sunday.

The second leg of the qualifier will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Sunday, October 30,2022 and will kick off at 3:00pm.