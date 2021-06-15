53 minutes ago

Ghana suffered another ignominy in their second game against the South Korean U-24 in their second friendly match on Tuesday morning.

The extent of the embarrassment was highly reduced this time round as Ghana were beaten by just 2-1.

Ghana’s resolute defence in today’s match was broken in the 41st minute after Jeong Wooyeong shot the Asian side into the lead.

Joselpho Barnes however drove in a goal nine minutes later to restore parity.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side however failed to hold the pacy Korean side as Lee Donjun scored in the 65th minute to hand his side a win in the match which was played at the Jeju World Cup Stadium.

The Black Meteors were in Japan a week ago where they suffered two defeats to their Japanese counterparts before losing to South Korea on Saturday and today.

The Asian sides used the friendly matches as part of their preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games to be staged in Japan whereas Coach Fabin used the matches to access players for Ghana’s next U23 assignments.

Ghana commenced their Asian friendlies against Japan but suffered 10-0 aggregate defeat in the two-leg games before losing to South Korea 3-1 on Saturday and 2-1 in the final game on Tuesday morning.

The delegation is expected to return to Ghana later this week .