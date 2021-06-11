3 hours ago

The Black Meteors will play their double header friendly game against South Korea on the 12th and 15th of June, the GFA has announced.

The team is already in the city of Jeju where they will take on their South Korean counterparts in the two friendly matches.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side will face the Korean Under-24 on Saturday June 12 at 10:00am GMT at the Jeju World Cup Stadium.

The two sides will then square off again on June 15 in another friendly match which will be played behind closed doors at the same venue at 11am GMT.

This comes days after the Black Meteors played two friendly matches against the Black Japan’s U24 side in Fukkuoka.

Ghana will be making efforts to redeem their image after their humiliating 10 - 0 defeats to Japan in the two legs.