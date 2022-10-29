2 hours ago

The Black Meteors trained at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday as they continue preparations for the second leg of their TotalEnergies CAF U-23 championship qualifier against Mozambique.

Ghana’s U-23 team defeated their Mozambican opponents 2-1 in the first leg in Maputo and will host the Young Mambas at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, October 30,2022.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side have been preparing for the return encounter as they hope to do a double over Mozambique and book a place in the final stage of the qualifiers.

A win for Ghana on Sunday will see the Black Meteors squaring off with the winner of game between Algeria and DR Congo in the final round of qualifiers.

The team will hold the next official training session on Saturday ahead of the game which will kick off at 3pm on Sunday.