2 hours ago

Two female national teams have been given the go ahead by the government of Ghana to begin camping ahead of their respective assignments in the coming months.

There was strict restrictions on contact sports like football but the President in his address to Ghanaians on Sunday 26th July,2020 gave the Black Maidens and the Black Princesses permission to begin camping.

Both women national teams were supposed to have played various qualifiers but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an address to the nation on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, the President announced that the two female national teams can start with their camping but with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

“Our female U-20 and U-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF international sanctioned matches which begin in September.

“Whiles in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly to all the protocols issued by government, CAF, and FIFA against Covid-19", the President said.

Qualifiers for both female national teams are expected to be played in the month of September.