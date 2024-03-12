4 hours ago

Ghana's U-20 women's football team, the Black Princesses, is gearing up for a showdown with Tanzania today at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ethiopia in their Group A opener.

In a pre-match press conference, forward Mukarama Abdulai shed light on the team's readiness, acknowledging Tanzania's physical strength while underlining the Black Princesses' determination to elevate their performance based on their coaches' guidance.

"We know they are a physical side, but we will follow our coaches’ instructions and aim to perform better than in our opening match," Abdulai stated.

Drawing a comparison between the World Cup and the African Games, Abdulai emphasized, "Playing in the World Cup is totally different from the African Games, but I wouldn’t use this as an excuse for not scoring in the opening game. I expect us to improve in our upcoming matches."

The talented forward, who had scoring opportunities in the previous game against Ethiopia, is poised to seize chances and contribute to the team's triumph.

The Black Princesses are eager to sustain their winning streak as they seek victory against Tanzania before concluding their group stage journey against Uganda in their final fixture.