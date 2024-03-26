4 hours ago

Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku experienced a touching moment with her father as she celebrated winning the African Games Women's football gold medal.

Amenyeku, who had a difficult moment during the final against Nigeria where she conceded a goal, redeemed herself as Ghana rallied from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Ghana conceded an early goal when Amenyeku made a mistake, allowing a loose ball to slip through her grasp, leading to Nigeria taking the lead in the 23rd minute through Edeh Njideka.

However, the Black Princesses displayed resilience and determination, dominating the rest of the first half and creating numerous opportunities without converting them.

Inspired by the energetic support from the crowd in Cape Coast, Yussif Basigi's team found the equalizer in the 77th minute when Tracy Twum capitalized on space on the left flank, firing a powerful shot into the roof of the net.

With the score level at the end of regulation time, the game proceeded to extra time.

It was then that Mukarama Abdulai stepped up, controlling a sublime pass inside the area before slotting home a low drive into the bottom corner in the 9th minute of extra time, securing the victory for Ghana.

The celebrations that followed were filled with joy and excitement, with the Cape Coast Stadium erupting into a frenzy of cheers and applause.