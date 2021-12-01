2 hours ago

Ghana’s female U-20 National team, the Black Princesses have arrived in Lusaka, Zambia ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against the Young Copper Queens of Zambia.

The Princesses departed Accra in the early hours of Tuesday, November 30, via Ethiopia Airline and touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka around 2pm on Wednesday.

The team is currently lodging at the Protea Hotel and expected to hold their first training session on Thursday, December, 2, 2021 at the Sunset Stadium.

The Black Princesses will play Zambia in the first leg on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The FIFA U-20 World Cup is slated for Costa Rica next year.