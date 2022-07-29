1 hour ago

The Black Princesses of Ghana have arrived in Paris to continue their preparations towards the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

The team departed Accra in the early hours of Wednesday, July 27, and arrived in Paris this evening.

Ghana will play France in a pre-World Cup friendly match on Friday, July 29, 2022 before the Technical team settles on the final squad for the tournament.

The Black Princesses who are making a record sixth straight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance are paired in Group D alongside the Netherlands, United States of America and Japan.

Ghana will open her campaign against the United States of America on Thursday, August 11 before taking on Japan on Sunday, August 14 and the Netherlands on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 respectively.