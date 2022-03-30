1 hour ago

The Black Princesses of Ghana broke camp on Monday, March 28, 2022 after successfully booking a ticket to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Princesses have been in camp at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram - since August 2021.

Coach Ben Fokuo and his girls began their campaign against Zambia after Mauritania withdrew from the first round of the qualifiers.

They progressed to the third round when they beat Zambia on a 1-0 aggregate and went ahead to beat Uganda on a 7:1 aggregate over two legs.

Last Sunday, the Princesses book their ticket to their ticket to the 2022 tournament after a 2-1 win over Ethiopia in Accra to advance on a 5-1 aggregate having won the 1st leg 3-0 in Addis Ababa two weeks earlier.

‘‘First of all, I will like to thank you (players) and the Technical team for making Ghana proud by qualifying to the World Cup’’ Management Committee Chairman Linford Asamoah said in his address to the players and the Technical team before breaking camp.

‘’We know the Princesses have always made it to the World Cup but this journey was tough but you stood firm and worked hard to book your place in the World Cup.

‘As you are leaving camp to your various clubs, I will urge you to work hard, eat well and follow the training programs given to you by your instructors so you can be fit when we resume camping for the tournament’’ he added.

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be staged in Costa Rica from 10-28, August, 2022.