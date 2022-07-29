51 minutes ago

The Black Princesses trained in Paris Thursday afternoon as preparations for the International friendly against France and the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Head Coach Ben Fokuo gives an update on the team’s preparation ahead of Friday’s friendly against France.

On first training in Paris

Our first training session in France has been better and the players are eager to work very hard for tomorrow’s game. The game against France will also give us that intensity and higher performance we that we would need in Costa Rica and with their training, it shows that they are ready for the game tomorrow

On Importance of friendly against France

Tomorrow’s game is very important because France is a high-level team and we see this match as important as the matches against our opponents in the World Cup. This match is very important as playing this game will give us a clear picture about what to expect in Costa Rica

We don’t have any serious injury amongst us and hopefully, it remains same after the match. Everyone is fit and putting in their best ahead of the game tomorrow

Ghanaians should expect a good game from us and the performance will show that the team is ready for Costa Rica. The players know it will be a tough game but we will put in our best and get a good result.

Black Princesses will play Les Bleuets on Friday, July 29, 2022at the Complexe Sportif a Clairefontaire -en- Yvelines at 16:00 GMT.