2 hours ago

Yussif Basigi, the Head Coach of the Black Princesses, is slated to address the media in a pre-match press conference ahead of their opening game against Ethiopia in the Women's football tournament.

Accompanying him will be the team's captain, Afi Amenyaku, as they provide insights and updates regarding their preparations and strategy for the upcoming match.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at the Media Centre of the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2024, starting at 11:00 am.

Prior to the press conference, the team will hold an official training session at the Glow Lamp Academy, commencing at 8:30 am.

The media will have the opportunity to cover the first 15 minutes of the training session.