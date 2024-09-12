2 hours ago

The Black Princesses have arrived back in Accra after their early elimination from the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

The team, which includes players, technical staff, and management, touched down in the capital city on Tuesday.

Following the tournament, six players—Jenna Sapong, Helen Alormenu, Alexandra Emefa Tay, Salamatu Abdulai, Tracey Twum, and Asana Alhassan—have gone directly to their respective clubs from Colombia.

Ghana’s campaign ended with the team failing to advance beyond the group stage for the seventh consecutive World Cup. The Black Princesses' performance included two defeats and one victory in Group E.

They started with a loss to debutants Austria and were subsequently defeated by Japan.

In their final group match, Ghana managed to secure a 3-1 win over New Zealand, but it was insufficient to progress to the knockout stages.