2 hours ago

In a thrilling encounter at the ongoing African Games, the Black Princesses of Ghana staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Tanzania 2-1 in their second Group A match.

Tanzania took the lead in the 22nd minute through a goal by Aicha, putting the Black Princesses on the back foot.

However, just before halftime, Tracey Twum equalized with a superb header, igniting hopes of a comeback.

After the break, Ghana continued to press forward, with Mukarama Abdulai missing a golden opportunity to take the lead.

Nevertheless, the team's persistence paid off when Abdulai redeemed herself in the 64th minute, converting Ophelia Amponsah's cross to give Ghana a well-deserved lead.

As the game drew to a close, Afi Amenyeku made a crucial save in the 85th minute to deny Tanzania an equalizer after a defensive error threatened to level the score.

The Black Princesses managed to hold on to their lead until the final whistle, securing a vital 2-1 victory and moving to the top of Group A with 6 points.

With their confidence boosted, the Black Princesses will now turn their attention to their final group game against Uganda.

Scheduled for Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, the match promises to be another thrilling encounter as Ghana aims to maintain its perfect record in the tournament.