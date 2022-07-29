2 hours ago

The Black Princesses of Ghana suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat in their International friendly against the France U-20 Women national team at the Stade Pibarot Centre National du Football on Thursday.

It is a crushing blow for the team as they gear up for the crucial World Cup coming up next month.

Ghana conceded two goals in each half as the Princesses wrapped up preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

Head Coach Ben Fokuo believes the test match will help the team to improve ahead of the World Cup.

The Black Princesses will engage in another International friendly before the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup kicks off on August 10, 2022 in Costa Rica.

They are in group D and will come up against Japan , Netherlands and United State of America in this year's FIFA U20 World Women's World Cup.