Ghana’s Black Princesses have trained at the Sunset stadium ahead of their FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifier against Zambia on Saturday. Coach Ben Fokuo had a full complement of his team for the training session which lasted for one hour.

‘’We had series of matches in Ghana before coming and with this afternoon’s training session, I am impressed with my teams fitness level. Coach Fokuo told our reporter Zainab Abubakar Bamba.

‘’They (players) are poised for victory and I know on Saturday, they will win convincingly and make themselves and Ghana proud” he added.

The Black Princesses will play the Young Copper Queens of Zambia on Saturday, December 4 at the Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka as the two teams begin their search for a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.