The Black Princesses held their official training at the Estadio Alejandro Morena in San Jose on Tuesday, August 9 ahead of their crucial FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup opening game against the United States of America.

Coach Ben Fokuo had a full complement of his team during the session which lasted for an hour behind closed doors.

The technical team put finishing touches to their build up to ensure their readiness for the tournament which kicks start on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

The Black Princesses will kick off their campaign on Thursday, August 11, 2022 against USA at the Estadio Alejandro Morera at 17:00 GMT