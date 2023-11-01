1 hour ago

The Black Queens have secured their spot in the third stage of the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers after defeating Benin 2-0 in Accra.

In a closely contested match that remained goalless during the first half, Evelyn Badu's goal in the 65th minute opened the scoring for Ghana.

Subsequent relentless pressure on the Benin defense resulted in an own goal, further extending Ghana's lead.

With a 5-0 aggregate score following a 3-0 victory in the first leg, the Black Queens have earned their place in the third stage of the qualifiers.

They are now set to face Zambia in February next year, vying for a spot in the fourth and final round.