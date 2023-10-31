55 minutes ago

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle, is determined to secure another victory against Benin and ensure their qualification for the next round of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In the first leg, the Black Queens delivered an impressive performance, defeating Benin 3-0 in Cotonou, boosting their chances of advancing.

Doris Boaduwaa opened the scoring, and Gifty Assifuah added a second-half brace to secure the win.

Nora Hauptle expressed her satisfaction with the team's performance and the importance of maintaining a clean sheet.

The Swiss tactician emphasized their dedication as they aim for another victory to secure a convincing qualification. The winner of this tie will face the Copper Queens of Zambia in the third round of the qualifiers.

The match is scheduled for this mid-afternoon at 15:00 GMT at the Ohene Gyan Stadium.