The Black Queens of Ghana are set to rekindle an old rivalry as they take on the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers on Wednesday.

Ahead of the much anticipated encounter, Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has been speaking to our reporter Matilda Dzimedo on her side’s readiness for the fixture saying the team is poised for action.

‘’So far we are prepared for the game tomorrow. When Nigeria is meeting Ghana, it is like two top Ghana Premier League teams Kotoko and Hearts but that notwithstanding, we are well prepared’’ the former Ghana defender said.

Fixtures between both sides have always proven to be nerve racking and when asked about the approach towards the game, she maintained that the team is well psyched up.

“I have psyched the girls in such a way that our approach is not going to be in a rush but rather to take things in a very calm manner and play as we all know Ghana. In a nutshell we are doing well and poised for the game tomorrow. We are also pleading with Ghanaians to support us in prayers.

Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo also allayed fears of injury concerns in camp by throw light on the situation at hand.

‘’We have no injuries in camp but just one player Philicity Asuako is down with malaria and I am trying to rest her out of the game. Aside that everybody is fine”.

Deputy Captain, Fafali Dumehasi also clamoured for support and prayers from Ghanaians ahead of the game.

“On our preparation, the foreign based players who are supposed to join us have reported and we have the full squad now. We are prepared for the game tomorrow and only need Ghanaians to support us in prayers and everything so that tomorrow we can claim the win for Ghana.

The game will take place at 15:00GMT at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena with the return leg scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021.