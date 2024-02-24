1 hour ago

Nora Hauptle, the head coach of the Black Queens, exudes confidence in her team's ability to overcome the Copper Queens of Zambia in the final round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Despite a 1-0 loss in the first leg hosted by Ghana on Friday, Hauptle remains optimistic about her team's chances.

In a post-match interview, Hauptle emphasized that the tie is far from over and expressed confidence in her team's potential to reverse the outcome in the second leg in Zambia.

“There are two games, another 90 minutes to go. I think we did well how we started the game. Ghana had possession today, Ghana played football today, and the Queens were showing that we are able to play amazing football.

“For me, it's important we build on this performance. The players showed a lot of our values, and team teamwork, I think there was a passion to win this game, a passion to play football. Another 90 minutes to go and I’m convinced if we put one goal in it will explode,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.

Acknowledging Ghana's strong performance in the first leg, Hauptle highlighted the team's possession and display of football prowess.

She commended her players for showcasing their values and teamwork, emphasizing their passion to win and play exceptional football.

Looking ahead to the second leg, Hauptle emphasized the importance of building on the team's performance and expressed conviction that scoring a goal could turn the tide in their favor.

With another 90 minutes to play, Hauptle believes in her team's ability to rise to the occasion and secure a positive result.

The second leg of the tie between the Black Queens and the Copper Queens is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28.