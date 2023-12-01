4 hours ago

In the first leg of their final round 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, the Black Queens conceded their first goal in 10 games under the management of Nora Hauptle.

Despite the Portia Boakye own goal, the Black Queens secured a 3-1 victory over Namibia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Prior to this game, the Black Queens had gone nine matches without conceding a goal, showcasing a remarkable defensive record. During this impressive streak, they scored a total of 31 goals.

Doris Boaduwaa opened the scoring for the Black Queens in the 26th minute, setting the tone for the match. Captain Portia Boakye extended the lead with a goal straight from a corner, sending Ghana into halftime with a 2-0 advantage.

Doris Boaduwaa continued her fine form by scoring her second of the game from close range in the 58th minute, giving the Black Queens a commanding 3-0 lead.

Despite the late own goal by Portia Boakye that reduced the deficit for Namibia, the Black Queens secured a 3-1 victory in the first leg.

The second leg is scheduled to be played in Namibia on Tuesday, December 5, and a successful outcome for the Black Queens would see them through to the AFCON.