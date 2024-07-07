6 hours ago

The Black Queens have left Accra en route to Tokyo, with a stopover in Addis Ababa, to play an international friendly against Japan on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The traveling contingent consists of 19 players, along with members of the technical team and management. Four additional players are scheduled to join the team on Sunday, March 21, completing the squad for the match.

The Black Queens have been in training in Accra for four days, preparing diligently for the much-anticipated friendly.

Head coach Nora Häuptle aims to use this game to evaluate her players in anticipation of future competitions, including the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The match against the former World Champions will take place at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium. This fixture is a crucial part of Ghana's preparation for the Olympic Games in Paris, France.