3 hours ago

As Ghana's women's national team prepares for their decisive encounter against Zambia in the Olympic Games qualifier second leg, forward Doris Boaduwaa exudes confidence despite their defeat at home on Friday.

The Black Queens suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to the Copper Queens, with Rechael Kundananji's first-half strike proving decisive at the Accra Sports Stadium on 23rd February, 2024.

Boaduwaa took to X, formerly Twitter, to express gratitude to the fans for their steadfast support, acknowledging their unwavering loyalty despite the team's loss.

"Defeat is temporary, but the bond with our fans is forever. We may have fallen short in the game, but your unwavering support never wavered," she wrote.

"Thank you for standing by us through thick and thin, cheering us on with passion and belief. We'll use this loss as fuel to come back stronger and make you proud. Together, we'll conquer the next challenge," she added.

Under the guidance of Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle, it marks the second defeat for the Black Queens, but Boaduwaa remains optimistic about their prospects in the upcoming clash.

While Ghana's path to qualifying for the Olympic Games may appear challenging, the team remains focused and determined to seize the opportunity in the upcoming 90 minutes to showcase their resilience and determination.