40 minutes ago

Ghana’s Black Queens will hold a final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium at 2:00pm on Saturday with the first 15 minutes open to the media.

Head coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named a squad list of 18 players for the 2nd leg of the 2022 African Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers against Nigeria which comes off at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.

Head Coach and Captain of the team will address the media after the training session - questions will be restricted to only the upcoming game.

Find the squad list below:

Fafali Dumehasi, Victoria Antwi Adjei, Justice Tweneboa, Gladys Anfobea, Janet Egyir, Nina Norshie, Blessing Agbomadzi, Ellen Coleman, Portia Boakye, Naomi Anima, Grace Asantewaa, Monica Addai, Grace Animah, Princella Adubea, Sonia Opoku , Vivian Adjei Konadu, Elizabeth Owusu , Sophia Agyakwa.