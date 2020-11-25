3 hours ago

Ghana’s senior Women’s national team, Black Queens will host their Moroccan counterparts in two international friendly games this week. The games are slated for Thursday, November 26 and Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

These friendly games will serve as preparatory grounds for the team as they gear up for the African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers next year.

The GFA Communications team has been speaking with Head Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo ahead of the games.

On playing high profile games to prepare for future assignments

Basically, this is about preparation towards our qualifiers early next year. We are gradually coming out of Covid-19 and its good news having such a game at hand. After returning from Turkey, there were no football activities and now that the ban has been lifted, we are lucky to get this international friendly and it means a lot to us as a team.

On player reaction

Fortunately, every player is cooperating very well. Initially when our Covid-19 tests results were not ready, there was a bit of tension but when we came out clean, it boosted our moral ahead of the games with all the players putting in their maximum effort in training. Even though we have not been in camp for a long time, per our little time here, I invited players who are already training after the ban on football was lifted. I think so far so good with the team's output.

On efforts being made to develop Women’s football

I thank God that our current President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and his Executive Council members have the development of women football at heart, and want to see women’s football at a certain level that, we could rub shoulders with the Europeans and it’s a good beginning for us.