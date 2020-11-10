2 hours ago

Ghana's Women National teams, Black Queens (senior) and Black Princesses (U-20) have secured tywo friendly dates against their Moroccan counterparts in separate International friendly matches scheduled for in Accra, Ghana.

The Royal Morocco Football Federation will visit Ghana later this month with both women's teams to play the two games during the visit. These matches will strengthen an already existing relationship between the two football Federations.

The Black Princesses will host the U-20 side of Morocco while the Black Queens take on the senior side, Atlas Lioness in two games on November 26 and November 30, respectively.

It would be recalled that in March this year, the Royal Morocco Federation extended an invitation to the senior female national team to play an international friendly match as part of this year’s International Women’s Day Celebration.

The upcoming friendly matches will help keep the female teams active for their future international assignments.