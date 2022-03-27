3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has secured a one-week training tour in Morocco for the female National team, the Black Queens.

The training tour which is scheduled for the early part of April will see the Black Queens taking on their Moroccan counterparts in two friendly matches.

Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo is expected to name her squad to begin camping at the GFA technical Center Prampram in the coming days.

The Black Queens were ousted out of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations by arch rivals Nigeria on a 2:1 aggregate over a two legged affair.

This training tour forms part of the GFA’s commitment to providing adequate support and also building a formidable side for future assignments.