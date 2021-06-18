1 hour ago

Black Queens striker Sherifatu Sumaila has written a heartfelt piece on her social media handle bemoaning the apparent neglect of what we term the senior women's national team.

She among a number of factors reminds everyone how come so soon the Black Queens is so far from contemporaries the Super Falcons.

In years past the Black Queens and the Super Falcons were the top two sides on the African continent but not anymore as they have grown in size, stature and performance while Ghana's Black Queens have retrogressed so badly that nations like South Africa and Zambia have overtaking us.

She also talks about how players and coaches in the Black Stars and adored and celebrated as compared to the Black Queens and adds that it is glaring the Black Queens is no co-equal to the Black Stars and its only in name that they are co-equals.

Enjoy the full piece below:

NOT TROLLING ANYONE. JUST WISHFUL THINKING

To be honest I really wish the best for our Senior Women’s National Team. Want Us to do well. Want us to qualify for Major Competitions. From the bottom of my heart I Really Mean well and I Pray for the team.

Hopefully one day this won’t be a thought but a reality🙏

There was a time when Black Queens were competing with Super Falcons for 1st position in CAF rankings.

Please remind me; what position are we ranked right now? I can’t help but admire Zambia’s effort.

From “under” to qualifying for their first Olympic Games. How long have the Black queens been trying? Why’s that? What exactly are they doing differently? Because we have no talent? No. Definitely No.

Nigeria has most of their foreign born Players bringing so much into their team which I think will be threatening if they get to know themselves.

Please how many Ghanaian foreign born female players do we know. And where are they? To be honest I wouldn’t be interested either.

To tell the truth Our women’s national team doesn’t look like a senior national team. We don’t have variety. Most of the times the coaches have no choice than to compete with players from the youth National teams.

Of course they are good players with a lot of potential but there has to be a process of transitioning into the senior national team.

But can you blame the coaches? No. There’s no variety of players to pick from. It’s just “one way.” Ok can you believe that black queens is equal to Black stars in status? But if you look there’s a huge difference.

The men and coaches are properly celebrated. Will say it again. Black Queens is far from looking like a senior women’s national team.

Just compare with the women’s national team in the world and you will understand what I mean. Not competition wise but the general look of the team. Do you think other national teams are doing well by chance? Heck No. individually the players have tons of international experience.

Lots of CAPs, play competitively every single time. What do you think would happen if our players had been exposed to that kind of experience? SAD. For example after competing in a good tournament you feel how fit you’ve become and how confident you are getting.

The tournament is over you come home and everything is gone. What happens is you continue in that environment? Everything you gained will be increased.

But every single time we have to regain what we’ve lost which decreases our progress. Isn’t it strange that most countries aren’t inviting our team for international friendlies? Am sorry but we can’t give them the competition they need.

Why do you think Nigeria was invited to take part in the USWNT summer series? Because they are up for the competition. Recently am really impressed with the way they are selling their team out there. I can imagine how pumped their players are at the moment. Am just glad that Black Queens aren’t playing them now.

This isn’t just about the upcoming qualifiers. It’s about how things have to be from now on. It’s about how we have to start changing things.

I thought about Sam Mewis from the USWNT. She just ended her season with Manchester City and she’s back and immediately competing again in the National women’s soccer league.

How can you catch up to a player like that? I was so envious. Thinking of where I would be if I was competing like her.

Please competing in a competitive environment on a regular base really makes a player. Too bad we don’t get that. We have so much potential for the future. So many talents growing up. Lets change for now and the future. Am not blaming anybody. Just a sad thought. 😢