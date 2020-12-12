9 hours ago

The Black Satellite of Ghana will clash with neighbors Burkina Faso in the finals of the 2020 WAFU Zone B Championship in Benin.

Ghana beat Niger in the Semi-Finals by 5:3 on penalties to booked a final spot after drawing goalless in the regulation time.

Burkina Faso on the other hand walloped Ivory Coast 1:4 in the second semi-final game to secure a spot in the finals.

The Black Satellites of Ghana will welcome their age-group from Burkina Faso for the grand finale on Sunday whiles Niger host Ivory for the third place.

Meanwhile, Ghana and Burkina Faso have already booked a place in the 2021 Africa Youth Championship in Mauritania.