1 hour ago

In a friendly match held at the Akotex Park in Akosombo, the National U-20 male team, the Black Satellites, showcased their prowess with a commanding 5-0 victory over Division One League side Kings Palace FC on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The match served as a vital test for the Black Satellites as they gear up for the upcoming 13th African Games, Accra 2023 Male football tournament scheduled from March 8 to March 23, 2024.

Despite a goalless first half, Coach Desmond Ofei's squad emerged from halftime with determination, with Dreams FC's Abdul Aziz opening the scoring.

Following suit, Jerry Afriyie of Thought FC, who netted a brace in a previous friendly against Ebusua Dwarfs, added another double to bring the scoreline to 3-0.

Abdul Hakeem, formerly of the Right to Dream Academy, and Michael Ephson from FC Samartex, further extended the lead, securing an impressive 5-0 victory for the Black Satellites.

Preparation for the tournament has been rigorous, with the technical team arranging several test matches for the team.

These friendly encounters have been crucial in fine-tuning the team's strategy and cohesion ahead of the competition.

Among the notable results from previous friendly matches include a 1-0 win against Hearts of Oak and a 3-1 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs, showcasing the Black Satellites' readiness for the upcoming challenges.

As the Black Satellites enter the final stages of preparation at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, their strong performance against Kings Palace FC underscores their determination to excel in the forthcoming African Games tournament.