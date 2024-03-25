47 minutes ago

Desmond Ofei, the coach of the Black Satellites, has expressed his admiration for renowned football coach, José Mourinho.

Following his guidance of the team to victory at the 13th African Games, where they secured a 1-0 win against Uganda in the final match, Ofei was asked about his coaching influences.

During an interview with Asempa FM, Ofei mentioned Roberto De Zerbi, the current Brighton manager, as someone who is currently performing well in the coaching arena.

However, when it came to naming his personal role model, the Belgian-trained football coach identified Mourinho as his top choice.

He stated: "At the moment Roberto de Zerbi is doing a wonderful job at Brighton but for me, it is Jose Mourinho."

Discussing what sets Mourinho apart, Ofei emphasized the Portuguese coach's ability to effectively manage high-profile talent while consistently extracting the best from them.

The Black Satellites coach further praised Mourinho by saying: "He has managed big characters and he always manages to bring out the best of his players. Jose Mourinho is my coaching role model and for me, he is the best coach."

Ofei will seek to capitalize on his recent success as he sets his sights on achieving the highest coaching accolades.

Transitioning from an assistant role, the U-20 job marks Ofei's first major coaching position.

He demonstrated immediate success in his first tournament and now aims to leverage this triumph as a foundation for future endeavors.