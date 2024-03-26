3 hours ago

Desmond Ofei, the coach of the Black Satellites, has emphasized that his player selection process for the Ghana U-20 side was free from any form of interference or favoritism.

Under Ofei's guidance, the Ghana U-20 team recently clinched gold at the 2023 African Games held in Ghana, showcasing dominant attacking football and the individual brilliance of talented players like Jerry Afriyie.

Responding to concerns about potential favoritism or nepotism in player selection, Ofei clarified the meticulous approach taken in choosing the squad.

He revealed that the selection process involved extensive scouting across the country, with over 1000 players evaluated and categorized based on readiness to represent the national team.

"We identified players who were ready, those with potential, and others in need of further development," Ofei explained during an interview on Asempa FM. He emphasized that the selection was methodical and devoid of any external influence.

Ofei's assertion comes amidst Ghana's remarkable success in football at the African Games, with both the Black Satellites and the Black Princesses clinching gold medals.

The overall performance of Ghanaian athletes secured a record-breaking 19 gold medals across various disciplines, contributing to the host nation's sixth-place finish in the final rankings.

The coach's commitment to transparency in player selection reflects Ghana's dedication to nurturing young talent and promoting fairness in sports development.

Ofei's leadership underscores the importance of meritocracy and integrity in building successful national teams.