4 hours ago

Desmond Ofei, coach of the Black Satellites, has commended young talent Jerry Afriyie for his exceptional performance in the 2023 African Games, highlighting his pivotal role in securing victory for Ghana's U-20 male football team.

Afriyie's standout moments included netting three crucial goals throughout the tournament, with his 90th-minute strike sealing the gold medal for Ghana in the final against Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Ofei praised Afriyie's explosiveness and potential, foreseeing a bright future ahead for the budding striker.

"Jerry Afriyie is an explosive striker, and the future looks promising for him. I have known him and I have worked with him, and he is a good player," Ofei remarked.

Ofei emphasized the importance of patience in Afriyie's development, underscoring that with time and dedication, the young talent has the capability to ascend to become one of the nation's top strikers.

Afriyie's stellar performance at the African Games has earned him widespread recognition and admiration within the football fraternity, signaling a promising trajectory for his future in the sport.