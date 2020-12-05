2 hours ago

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito has named 27 players for the WAFU Zone B Nations cup which will take place in Benin.

The team left Ghana this morning with an air force plane to Benin.

Ghana has been paired with Ivory Coast and Nigeria in their group with the top two teams advancing to the semi final stage.

The top two teams in the competition will make it to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Below is the squad;

1. Appiah Kubi

Club: Accra Lions

2. William Essu

Club: Vision fc

3. David Kudjoe

Club: Action Boys

4. Ibrahim Danladi

5. Philomon Bafour

Club: Dreams fc

6. Benjamin Aloma

Club: vision fc

7. Uzair Alhassan

8. Nathaniel Adjei

Club: Danbort fc

9 . Kofi Amoah

Club: Golden Kick

10. Ivan Anokye

Club: Zelina Africa fc

11. Emmanuel Essiam

Club: Brekum Chelsea fc

12. MacCarthy Ofori

Club: Eleven Wonders fc

13. Huda Issah

Club: B A united

14. Patrick Mensah

Club: Hearts of Lions fc

15. Matthew Cudjoe

Club: Legon city fc

16. Suleman Mohammed

Club: Dreams fc

17. Emmanuel A. Duah

Club: Ebony fc

18. Daniel A. Barnie (Captain)

Club: Accra Heart of oats

19. Precious Boah

Club: Dreams fc

20. Abanga Sumail

Club: Benaab fc

21. Blessing Brafo

Club: Karela fc

22. Frank Boateng

Club. Prestige fc

23. Eugene Frimpong

Club. African Talent Academy

Midfielder

24. Ayara Sadat

Club. Heart of Lion

Left winger

25. Salim Adam

Club. New Edubiasi fc

Def. Midfielder

26. Mugis Zakaria

Club. Eleven wonders fc

Right winger

27. Evans Safo

Karela United