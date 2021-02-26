2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Frank Boateng was named as the Most Valuable Player in Ghana’s win over Cameroon in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Ghana emerged 4-2 winners during the penalty shoot outs after the game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of football.

Boateng came from the bench in the 58th minute and showed resilience in upfront for Coach Karim Zito’s side.

The Prestige FC attacker lso got the equalizer for Ghana just a minute after the Cameroonians took the lead in the 103rd minute of the game.

After receiving his award, the midfielder was elated with how he’s announced his presence in the competition.

He praised his teammates for their mental toughness and thanked Coach Karim Zito for prepping him before he was introduced into the game.

“Am really happy to win MVP in my first game in this competition. The coach psyched me very well before bringing me on and I am delighted to score on my during my first game in this competition”, Boateng said at the post match press conference.

On the team’s target for the competition, Boateng was confident target is still poised to win the ultimate in the competition.

“Our dream of winning the competition remains intact and we are determined to win just as we did in Benin.”

“Again we have shown that once again that we are good when it comes to penalties. Now we are motivated going into the next game”, he added.

Ghana will face the winner of the game between Gambia and Central Africa Republic on Monday for a place in the final match which will be played next weekend