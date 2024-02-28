4 hours ago

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of the Black Satellites, has expressed confidence in his team's readiness as they enter the final stages of preparations for the 13th African Games Male competition, scheduled from March 8-23, 2024.

The National U20 team, currently in Cape Coast, is intensifying their training ahead of the tournament where they will compete in Group A against Congo, Benin, and the Gambia.

Coach Ofei emphasized the positive progress made by the team during weeks of intensive training at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram and subsequent sessions in Cape Coast.

"The journey has been positive, there have been a lot of positives because I think the team is progressing really nicely. We are in the final hurdle towards the tournament," Coach Ofei remarked after Tuesday's training session.

Acknowledging the challenges of selecting the final squad, Ofei affirmed the team's determination to showcase their talents and make an impact at the competition.

"It wasn’t an easy one because we were hoping to get a squad of 25 players... Unfortunately, we had to make tough decisions in the selections. I think we made the right calls with the players to get the right balance in the team," he explained.

Looking ahead to the matches, Ofei called for unwavering support from Ghanaians, urging fans to fill the Accra Sports Stadium during Ghana's games.

"We need the support of Ghanaians... I am sure we can do some magic in this African games," he added, rallying the nation to stand behind the team as they strive for success on home soil.