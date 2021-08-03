Ghana U20 head coach Abdul Karim Zito has announced a 35-man squad for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre for Excellence in Prampram.
The invited players are expected to report to camp on Tuesday August 3 as the team prepares for their upcoming international assignments.
The squad is made up of players from the last U17 national team and some players who were in the Coach Zito’s U20 team that won the WAFU and AFCON trophies.
Below are the invited players:
|
NO.
|
NAMES
|
CLUB
|
1.
|
Kwabena Boateng
|
Accra Great Olympics FC
|
2.
|
Emmanuel Ayei
|
Shalon FC
|
3.
|
Kweku Boateng
|
Charity Stars FC
|
4.
|
Anim Matthew Cudjoe
|
Legon Cities FC
|
5.
|
Mensah Ivan Anokye
|
Zalina FC
|
6.
|
Ofori MacCarthy
|
Eleven Wonders FC
|
7.
|
Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah
|
Heart of Lions FC
|
8.
|
James Ampofo
|
Semper C
|
9.
|
Frank Boateng
|
Prestige FC
|
10.
|
Agyemang Duah Emmanuel
|
Ebony FC
|
11.
|
Kobena Gogo Boahen
|
Swedru All Blacks FC
|
12.
|
Samari Salifu Abass
|
Young Apostles FC
|
13.
|
Emmanuel Osei Asibey
|
Benab FC
|
14.
|
Eugene Amporfo Amankwah
|
Benab FC
|
15.
|
Mose Salifu Bawa
|
Cheetah FC
|
16.
|
Mohaison Mohmoud
|
Ebony Babies
|
17.
|
Jonas Naafo
|
Nania FC
|
18.
|
Raphic Maftawo
|
Rences FC
|
19.
|
Shaibu Abdallah
|
In God We Trust FC
|
20.
|
Daniel Owura Akuffo
|
Still Believe FC
|
21.
|
John Bitigi
|
Real Lions FC
|
22.
|
Zaidan Alhassan
|
New Edubiase FC
|
23.
|
Emmanuel Mensah
|
Simpafi Soccer Academy
|
24.
|
Kelvin Saaba
|
Dansoman Bea
|
25.
|
Daniel Lokka Queye
|
Vision FC
|
26.
|
Collins Boah
|
In God We Trust FC
|
27.
|
Patrick Arthur
|
Renees FC
|
28.
|
Atta Amoss
|
Offinso United FC
|
29.
|
Sylvester Antwi
|
Feyenoord Youth FC
|
30.
|
Anastasius Satuh
|
Kasina Nankana FC
|
31.
|
Bukari Sommed
|
Bolga All Stars FC
|
32.
|
Baffoe Isaac
|
Young Apostles FC
|
33.
|
Sayibu Yakubu
|
BYJ
|
34.
|
Gideon Majambe Armah
|
Oil City FC
|
35.
|
Adu Boahen Hayford
|
Real Lions F
Comments