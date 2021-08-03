Ghana U20 head coach Abdul Karim Zito has announced a 35-man squad for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre for Excellence in Prampram.

The invited players are expected to report to camp on Tuesday August 3 as the team prepares for their upcoming international assignments.
The squad is made up of players from the last U17 national team and some players who were in the Coach Zito’s U20 team that won the WAFU and AFCON trophies.

Below are the invited players:

NO.

NAMES

CLUB

1.

Kwabena Boateng

Accra Great Olympics FC

2.

Emmanuel Ayei

Shalon FC

3.

Kweku Boateng

Charity Stars FC

4.

Anim Matthew Cudjoe

Legon Cities FC

5.

Mensah Ivan Anokye

Zalina FC

6.

Ofori MacCarthy

Eleven Wonders FC

7.

Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah

Heart of Lions FC

8.

James Ampofo

Semper C

9.

Frank Boateng

Prestige FC

10.

Agyemang Duah Emmanuel

Ebony FC

11.

Kobena Gogo Boahen

Swedru All Blacks FC

12.

Samari Salifu Abass

Young Apostles FC

13.

Emmanuel Osei Asibey

Benab FC

14.

Eugene Amporfo Amankwah

Benab FC

15.

Mose Salifu Bawa

Cheetah FC

16.

Mohaison Mohmoud

Ebony Babies

17.

Jonas Naafo

Nania FC

18.

Raphic Maftawo

Rences FC

19.

Shaibu Abdallah

In God We Trust FC

20.

Daniel Owura Akuffo

Still Believe FC

21.

John Bitigi

Real Lions FC

22.

Zaidan Alhassan

New Edubiase FC

23.

Emmanuel Mensah

Simpafi Soccer Academy

24.

Kelvin Saaba

Dansoman Bea

25.

Daniel Lokka Queye

Vision FC

26.

Collins Boah

In God We Trust FC

27.

Patrick Arthur

Renees FC

28.

Atta Amoss

Offinso United FC

29.

Sylvester Antwi

Feyenoord Youth FC

30.

Anastasius Satuh

Kasina Nankana FC

31.

Bukari Sommed

Bolga All Stars FC

32.

Baffoe Isaac

Young Apostles FC

33.

Sayibu Yakubu

BYJ

34.

Gideon Majambe Armah

Oil City FC

35.

Adu Boahen Hayford

Real Lions F