1 hour ago

Ghana U20 head coach Abdul Karim Zito has announced a 35-man squad for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre for Excellence in Prampram.

The invited players are expected to report to camp on Tuesday August 3 as the team prepares for their upcoming international assignments.

The squad is made up of players from the last U17 national team and some players who were in the Coach Zito’s U20 team that won the WAFU and AFCON trophies.

Below are the invited players: