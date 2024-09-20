2 hours ago

The Black Satellites are ramping up their preparations for the upcoming WAFU B U-20 Championship with impressive performances in a pair of friendlies.

On Thursday, they secured a 2-1 victory over Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, thanks to two goals from Jerry Afriyie.

In their second match of the day, they triumphed 2-1 against SMAC Soccer Club, with Ali Umar and Yussif Musah finding the back of the net.

Head coach Desmond Ofei is working tirelessly to ensure the team is in top form for the tournament, which serves as a crucial step towards returning to the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The last time the Black Satellites qualified for the tournament was in 2021, when they competed in Mauritania. Ofei is determined to lead the team back to the continental stage and build on their recent success.

The Black Satellites are entering the WAFU B Championship with significant momentum, having recently claimed victory in the 2023 African Games men’s football tournament, where they defeated Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With this winning mindset, the team is looking to make a strong impression in Togo.

As the technical staff finalizes the squad for the tournament, competition for places is heating up, keeping the players motivated and focused.

Coach Ofei has made it clear that every player will need to earn their spot as the team aims to carry its winning form into the competition.

The WAFU B U-20 Championship will take place in Togo from October 17 to 31, 2024, and Ghana's Black Satellites are determined to make a deep run in the tournament and secure qualification for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.