1 hour ago

The Black Satellites will play three high profile friendly matches in the lead up to next month’s WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations - Niger 2022 tournament.

Coach Karim Zito’s team have been playing a series of test matches as part of preparations for the competition which serves as qualification for the TotalEnergies Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

They will test their strength against Division One side Tema Youth on Tuesday, April 26, at the Accra Sports stadium before facing Academy side Euro Africa on Thursday, April 28 at the same venue.

The Black Satellites will wrap up their preparation with another crunch tie against Zone Three side Heart of Lions on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Ghana goes into the competition as defending champions having beaten Burkina Faso 2-1 to win the title in Benin two years ago.

The Black Satellites will come up against the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria and Young Stallions of Burkina Faso in the Group stage of the Championship to be staged from May 7-20, 2022.

Finalists from this Tournament will represent WAFU Zone B at the 2023 CAF U-20 Tournament which will take place in Egypt from February 18 – March 12, 2023.