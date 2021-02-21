29 minutes ago

Black Satellites midfielder Sampson Agyepong has rejoined his team mates in camp after been discharged from hospital.

The player was rushed to the Centre Hospitalier de Nouadhibou after being kicked in the head by a Moroccan player in the 88th minute of Ghana’s Group C encounter against the North Africans in the ongoing U-20 AFCON in Mauritania.

“On reaching the hospital on Saturday evening, initial resuscitation was done on the player and when he was stabilized, he was taken through the medical routine of evaluating a patient with such conditions. Team Doctor Ernest Opare told tournament correspondent William Bossman Saturday.

“The CT scans conducted on the head, the neck and his abdomen were all normal. Before he was discharged on Saturday afternoon, a cardiac assessment was conducted and we await a full report from the hospital”. Dr. Opare added

He is currently being observed and assessed by the medical team.

The Ghana Football Association, the Black Satellites Management Committee and the entire Ghanaian delegation express our sincere gratitude to the Centre Hospitalier de Nouadhibou, the CAF Medical team and to our fans back at home and across the world for the support and well wishes.

The team remains resolute and focused on achieving its ultimate target of winning the competition.