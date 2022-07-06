3 hours ago

The Beach Soccer National team has commenced preparations for their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt.

The Black Sharks will come up against their Egyptian counterparts in a first leg tie between July 22-24 at the Laboma beach in Accra.

The team will then travel to Egypt for the return leg between August 5-7,2022.

Coach Daniel Kotey’s side has commenced training for the games and held their first non-residential training session at the Laboma Beach on Wednesday, July 6.

Below are the players who make up the Black Sharks squad: